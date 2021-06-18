Bungie is actually releasing a Destiny-themed toaster

A year after Bungie said it would explore making an official Destiny Toaster during a charity livestream, our bread-based dreams are finally becoming a reality. The Destiny Toaster is now available to preorder from Bungie’s online store for $84.99. It’s not due to ship until at least December, but Bungie says that once it does it’ll toast the game’s Tricorn logo into every slice of bread it touches. Does it also make normal toast? We have no clue.

If you’re a little lost as to why the developer of Destiny would go to the effort of making a toaster (because lord knows I was), PCGamer has you covered. Apparently “getting that bread” is in-game slang for getting a good loot drop, and there’s also a gun in the game that’s the spitting image of a toaster.

There’s also a charity angle. Bungie originally promised to explore the idea if its charity stream raised over $777,777.77 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and it eventually hit over $800,000. Plus, when the toaster goes on sale, the developer says 10 percent of the profits it generates will go to the research hospital. If you’re looking for a more selfish reason to preorder, however, then the toaster also comes with a free sandwich holder and a Burnt Edges in-game emblem.

If the sound of a video game company making a toaster sounds familiar, then you might be thinking of Razer’s toaster which, after years of memes, it claimed it was going to make for real in 2019. But despite receiving a wave of publicity, we can’t see any evidence that it was ever released. Someone on Reddit snapped a picture of it in Razer’s Las Vegas store, but there’s no sign it was actually available for purchase.

Anyway, if you’re someone who sits squarely in the middle of venn diagram labelled “being a massive Destiny fan” and “toaster connoisseur,” then this one’s for you. I’m looking at you Tom Warren.