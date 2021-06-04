A very sus chicken nugget shaped like an Among Us crewmate sells for $99,997 on eBay

After an intense, dayslong bidding war, a single McDonald’s chicken nugget shaped like one of the Among Us crewmates has just sold for an eye-watering $99,997 on eBay.

The little nugget started off from humble beginnings, listed for a respectable 99 cents on May 28th. (I’d pay that much for it. Maybe even $5.) And for a little while, there were no bids.

But then, two days after it was first listed, somebody placed an (at the time) astonishingly high $14,869.69 first bid on the nugget, and things just escalated from there. I recommend scrolling through the bid history, it’s wild.

One factor that may have driven up the price is that the nugget apparently came from a BTS Meal — yes, like the huge K-pop group. Maybe BTS Meal nuggets taste better?

Oh, and if you were wondering, should the buyer choose to eat the nugget it might be safe to — the seller said they would freeze and air-seal the nugget and that it would be delivered “prior to expiration.” If I were the buyer, though, I’d use some caution. The seller says that “this food product has an average expiration of about 14 days,” but I am not sure where they’re getting that information.

But if the buyer wants to dip the nugget in some Szechuan sauce? They’ll have to ask for that. “I have Szechuan and at buyers [sic] request will ship some with the nugget,” the seller said. Harsh.

Let’s just hope the nugget isn’t an imposter.