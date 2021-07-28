Krispy Kreme is selling Xbox doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has created an Xbox doughnut. The fluffy doughnut is a marketing collaboration with Microsoft to celebrate 20 years of Xbox, and will be sold at Krispy Kreme stores, cabinets, and online across the UK and Ireland between August 2nd and August 22nd.

The doughnuts won’t come equipped with CPUs, GPUs, or SSDs, but you might be able to win that type of hardware in the form of an Xbox Series S. As part of this marketing campaign, Krispy Kreme is also giving away Microsoft’s latest mini Xbox. You’ll need to purchase a dozen of the new Xbox doughnuts for a chance to win a console, and Krispy Kreme will include a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with every dozen doughnuts bought.

The doughnut itself is called the Nexus Level, and is dipped in icing and decorated with the Xbox Nexus design. A single doughnut will be priced at £2.10 (nearly $3), or a dozen will be available for £14.45 (about $20).

Krispy Kreme has even created a playful marketing video, featuring a creative director named “Kristina Kareem” and a quality assurance guru named “Xavier Boxell.” I doughnut believe it.