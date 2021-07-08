Sony posts and deletes ad featuring an upside-down PS5

The PS5 is a strange-looking console, and its curved edges can make it difficult to know exactly which way the console should sit when it’s laid down flat. In the significant majority of Sony’s marketing, when the console is shown on its side, the disc drive is on the bottom. But rather hilariously, it seems that even Sony can get confused about which way it’s supposed to go, as it released a video on its main Twitter account showing the console lying down with the disc drive on top (via Kotaku).

The video has already been deleted, but thankfully, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of how the PS5 appeared in the ad, nestled into someone’s home entertainment system.

The embarrassing blunder hit shortly before Sony is set to air a State of Play showcase about upcoming PS5 games, which starts at 5PM ET on Thursday. But as Kotaku reminded me, this isn’t even the first time Sony has messed up the orientation of the console: PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst tweeted a video with an upside-down PS5 in December that he then deleted and re-uploaded but with the PS5 cropped out.

Personally, I keep my PS5 set up vertically. That way, I avoid any confusion about how it should or shouldn’t be set up. But I have to say I still haven’t gotten over the way it towers over my other consoles.

Correction: We incorrectly spelled Hermen Hulst’s first name, which has two Es, not one. We regret the error.