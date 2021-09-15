Become a true impostor with an official Among Us costume

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you still need a costume (smh if you haven’t gotten one yet, Halloween is 46 days away, what are you doing?) might I recommend the new official Among Us crewmate costumes?

If you get one of these ridiculous inflatable outfits, you’ll surely fool everyone around you into believing you’re not suspicious in any way whatsoever. Definitely not an impostor, nope. Just see for yourself:

roll up into the finest establishments with our new Among Us costumes ✨ @toikido1



u can grab these on Amazon, Walmart, HMV, and other retailers globally! BE!! THE SPACEBEAN!!! pic.twitter.com/9LVvKBzvwM — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) September 15, 2021

The costumes come in two sizes, an adult version and a kids version, and are available in four colors for each size. The adult size tops out at five feet, nine inches, so if you’re on the taller side, your ankles might stick out.

5'9"! i mean you could still wear it, ur ankles would just stick out which makes it kinda cursed but also funny — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) September 15, 2021

There are holes for your arms, though they don’t look like they let you reach very far in front of you. To stay truly camouflaged, you might want to wear a matching sweater.

In addition, the adult version looks to have a visor with a mirror effect to help hide your identity, while the kids version seems to have a mesh one so you can see who’s wearing it.

On Amazon, the adult costumes cost $49.99, but I couldn’t find the price for the kids ones. Disappointingly, it appears that Amazon’s listings for the costumes are already sold out. But the Among Us tweet says they’ll be available at Walmart, HMV, and other retailers around the world, so you might still be able to snag one before the spookiest day of the year.