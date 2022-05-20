A wild Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds case has appeared

Samsung has released a Pokémon-themed poké ball case for its Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds in South Korea. It’s the perfect accessory for anyone who’d prefer their charging case to look dope as hell rather than to be able to easily fit in their pocket. Gizmodo reports that the case is a limited edition, and it also appears to be exclusive to South Korea where it costs 134,000 won (around $105).

Unlike a very similar wireless earbud charging case that Razer released in 2020, Samsung’s poké ball doesn’t appear to be charging its earbuds directly. Instead, the idea is that you put the regular charging case for your Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro, or Galaxy Buds Live (aka the Galaxy Beans) inside the poké ball, where it’s presumably ready to be deployed mid-battle. Samsung also includes a Pokémon-themed sticker with the accessory to adorn your charging case with.

There’s no word on whether the poké ball might see a release outside of South Korea. But given there’s been no sign of Samsung’s previous Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 outside of the country, we’re not holding our collective breath.