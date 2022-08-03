The Rotom Phone is finally getting a second camera

The Rotom Phone is getting a big upgrade. Following its introduction in the Galar region three years ago, the updated version of the smartphone-that’s-inhabited-by-a-Pokémon is finally making the jump from one back camera to two. The handset will soon be available in the new Paldea region as well.

It’s difficult to tell exactly what kind the second lens is for — all I can really see is that the main lens remains blue while the new second lens is black. I don’t think that’s enough information to make an informed guess about whether this new lens is a telephoto, an ultrawide, or something else, though I’m hoping I’ll be able to use that second camera to take pictures of the new best boy Fidough.

Good to see Rotom Phone got the second camera upgrade pic.twitter.com/ceMdYFXPhQ — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) August 3, 2022

Beyond that, it seems like this new Rotom Phone is a largely iterative upgrade from the previous one. One new feature is a mysterious glowing blue ring in the middle of the device. Maybe that’s for wireless charging? The ring is set pretty much exactly where you’d expect a wireless charging coil to be, after all. Though I don’t remember ever having to charge the Rotom Phone in Galar, I guess it’s nice that wireless charging could be an option while I’m at one of Paldea’s trainer schools.

Disappointingly, the large points on the top and bottom of the Rotom Phone have stuck around for this next generation. That means it’s probably still not comfortable to slip into your pocket, but in Paldea, backpacks seem to be all the rage — I guess I’ll have to pick one up as a place to stash my phone. (Maybe someday we’ll get a Rotom Phone Mini.)

No word on 5G support, which could make it easier to stay in touch with your friends while you’re traveling across Paldea. But I really hope the race to 5G doesn’t become a thing in Paldea like it has in other regions.

The company that makes the Rotom Phone confirmed in a press release that the Pokédex and a map will once again be loaded on the device. But we’ll have to wait and see what other new functionality might be available until we can try the new Rotom Phone for ourselves on November 18th.