Venture back into the underworld to curl up in front of Hades’ excellent Yule log

It’s nearly the holidays, which means that in the long-standing tradition of the internet, it’s also time for novelty, themed Yule log videos. And this year brings an excellent new entry: a roaring fireplace in the House of Hades, from Supergiant Games’ Hades.

The video is in crisp 4K, showing off the lovely art of the game (one of our favorites this year): the fireplace is decked out in gilded skulls and opulent marble, while creeping pomegranates add a dash of color to the proceedings. There are also the essential sounds of any good Yule log: the roar of a fireplace, with the crisp, crackling sound of the logs. (There’s a Hades spin, with murmurs and echoes from deeper within the House whispering just at the edge of hearing.)

The Yule log pairs perfectly with Hades itself, which is on sale for the holidays for $20 on the Nintendo Switch.

The new Hades video joins the long-standing canon of excellent virtual fireplaces to curl up in front of, like WarnerMedia’s Eye of Sauron Yule log, Darth Vader’s slowly burning corpse, Nick Offerman’s relaxing Lagavulin scotch session, and The Verge’s own exploding gadgets of 2016 Yule log (commemorating Galaxy Note 7 and hoverboard fires that dominated headlines that year.)

The video is only 12 hours long, but you can always start it again (and again, and again, and again) until the holidays are done (or you’ve finally broken out of the underworld.)