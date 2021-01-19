Raise your hand if a gaming PC is currently heating your home

A few weeks ago, our furnace (technically a ductless heat pump) stopped working at the worst possible time of the year. But at least one room stays nice and toasty all winter long — thanks to my gaming PC.

Now, The Wall Street Journal is reporting this might actually be a trend: some bitcoin miners and gamers are warming their rooms, growing tomatoes, and even heating a chicken coop during the pandemic.

It made me wonder: how many Verge readers are doing the same?

58% No (105 votes)

34% Yes, with my gaming PC (62 votes)

3% Yes, with my mining rig (6 votes)

4% Yes, with something else (share in the comments!) (8 votes) 181 votes total

Me, I keep my PC running all night long, folding proteins to help study COVID-19, which I highly recommend. (I just crossed 175 million points this week.) But I have to admit the room hasn’t been as warm since I swapped my own GeForce GTX 1080 back in. The impossible-to-find AMD Radeon RX 6800 definitely put out more heat, and we actually had to crack a window when I had an Nvidia RTX 3080 folding those proteins. I can’t speak for every model, but the Founder’s Edition runs hot.

Here’s hoping Mitsubishi delivers a new control board for my heat pump soon.