We don’t object to this Reddit bot that turns arguments into Ace Attorney videos

Someone had to do it: there’s now a bot that turns Reddit arguments into scenes from Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, complete with music and the iconic “OBJECTION!” intercuts. It’s from those moments that it draws its name: objection-bot.

Users can summon the bot by typing “!objection-bot” under a thread that would work as an Ace Attorney courtroom scene, and the bot will generate a video based on the posts. It feels a little like shouting “worldstar!” but on Reddit. You can see an excellent Cyberpunk 2077-related example below:

The genius behind the bot is Reddit user oppai_suika, who was kind enough to also post the source code. They also note in a comment that the number one and two fighters get assigned as Phoenix and Edgeworth, respectively, and everyone else is assigned a character randomly. Other characters from the series show up, too, egging on the other posters or coming in with takes too hot to handle.

The first post from the bot was four days ago, but it’s been busy since then. There’s already a dedicated subreddit, r/Objectionbotbattles, for users to post the best of the bot’s results. One that had me laughing out loud re-creates the experience of being stuck in a reply-all email chain.

The bot only supports certain subreddits, but it includes all of the important ones: r/politicalcompassmemes, r/vegan, r/MechanicalKeyboards, and r/JoeRogan. (In all seriousness, it’s a reasonably long list.) Obviously, it also supports r/aceattorney, and it’s been called upon to dramatize arguments about its source material as well (based on this thread).

Sometimes Reddit arguments can feel like courtroom dramas, with people squabbling over technicalities, intent, and the definitions of words. Now, that experience has been digitized with some of our favorite video game attorneys, and it is truly glorious.