Filed under: Entertainment Tech Culture You can now Rickroll people in 4K New, 18 comments Never gonna give you up By Sean Hollister@StarFire2258 Feb 18, 2021, 1:17pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: You can now Rickroll people in 4K Linkedin Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email See? Next Up In Tech Sign up for the newsletter Processor A newsletter about computers Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe Loading comments...
Loading comments...